Fire departments from Danforth and nearby communities battled a fire Sunday evening at the Danforth Town Hall.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Depot Street around 6:30 PM. WVII reports crews from Hodgdon and Princeton were called in to assist the Danforth fire department at the scene.

The fire is reported to have started in the basement of the historic building. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.