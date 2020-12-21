Aroostook County, Maine Power Outage

Versant Power crews are investigating an outage affecting more than 10,000 customers in Caribou, Madawaska and nearby communities. Crews will work to safely restore service as quickly as possible.

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via the website or by calling Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000. You may also follow on Twitter at @versantpower.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit the Live Outage & Restoration Map.