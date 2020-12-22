Zac Efron can seriously pull off any hairstyle.

The 33-year-old actor, who has been spending time in Australia working on his upcoming thriller, Gold, decided to pop into Attaboy barber shop in Adelaide for a trim... but left with an unexpected hair transformation.

“@zacefron dropped into @attaboy_hair Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet ,” the barbershop posted on their Instagram.

In the photos, you can see Efron's updated 'do resembles a mullet, with his brown hair short on the sides but a bit longer on top and by the neckline.

In addition to getting a fresh new look and posing for pics with the staff, the High School Musical star even tried his hand at cutting hair.

“He also gave the boss man, Robby, a trim ... and made him feel 17 again,” the barber shop added, referencing Efron's 2009 film.

Efron’s new hairstyle is business in the front with a (small) party in the back, just as a tasteful mullet should be.

Here are some fan reactions from Twitter: