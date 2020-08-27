25 Former Celebrity Couples Whose Breakups Broke Our Hearts

Breaking up is always hard to do – even more so when you’re in the Hollywood limelight. From the first public appearance to the ultimate tabloid breakup, “It” couples make headlines every step of the way. Not to mention, fans always have a favorite celeb couple and it’s just as heartbreaking for them once a relationship comes to a screeching halt.

From ‘90s relationship goals with pairs like Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, to recent splits between big-name couples like Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, fans were devastated when these couples ended up calling it quits. Talk about a heartbreak all around.

Below, we’ve rounded up 25 iconic celebrity couples that definitely made us shed a tear when they went their separate ways.