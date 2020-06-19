Kelly Clarkson and More To Be Inducted on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson will get her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the 35 members of the 2021 class in a Facebook post on Thursday (June 18). The committee honors celebrities in film, television, music, theater and radio.

Film inductees include Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Giancarlo Giannini, Jimmy Smits and Naomi Watts. Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal will get a special double star.

Television stars Sarah Paulson, Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Peter Roth and Christian Slater will also be inducted.

Musicians that will join Clarkson include Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, The Chi-Lites, Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (posthumous).

Live theater performers Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti (posthumous) and August Wilson (posthumous) will be honored.

Radio personality Big Boy will also be getting a star.

The unveiling and induction ceremony dates for each star have not been announced.