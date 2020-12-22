New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills, Monday, December 28

The New England Patriots are home against the Bills, Monday, December 28. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock. Pregame starts at 5:30 pm. Kick-off at 8:15 pm.

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary with Bob Socci and Scot Zolak - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS:

Patriots Eliminated from Playoff Race

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The New England Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention, ending their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive postseason appearances in Year 1 of the post-Tom Brady era. A 22-12 loss to the Dolphins left New England at 6-8. They'll finish at .500 or worse for the first time since 2000, the year they drafted Brady. They fall one year short of matching the Cowboys' NFL record of 20 consecutive winning seasons. Brady's absence was again felt against Miami. Cam Newton threw for 209 yards, but for the second consecutive game he failed to get the Patriots into the end zone.

New England Patriots Broadcast Schedule 2020 - 2021:

