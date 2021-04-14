RCMP Seize Guns & Cocaine, Holmesville, New Brunswick

Western Valley RCMP have arrested two people and seized guns and cocaine, as part of an ongoing investigation in Holmesville, New Brunswick, just north of Bath.

Mounties executed three search warrants s on Doherty Road last Friday and seized nine firearms including some that were unsecured. Police also confiscated what was believed to be cocaine and other drug paraphernalia used in trafficking.

A 32-year old man from Holmesville and a 34-year-old man from Moose Mountain were arrested.

Get our free mobile app

Saint-Léonard RCMP assisted at the scene. and Police Dog Services and a drone were used during the searches.