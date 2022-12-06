Two people were arrested for trafficking narcotics on Saturday night after a K9 team detected drugs during a traffic stop in Bangor.

K9 Team Detects Illegal Drugs; Weapons Found During Traffic Stop

Officer Reynolds and K9 Raye discovered 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and firearms. Police said “all of the items are fully capable of taking a life, and it does appear that the firearms—at some point—were secured in some of the same "compartments" where drugs are typically found in/on some of our suspects.”

In the Photo

Bangor Police said, “that is a twig utilized to flag the unloaded and empty chamber of the zinc pistol at the top of the photo. We have lots of twigs, and they are handy. Reynolds is a registered Maine Guide. We believe this method was on one of his certification exams.”

Suspects Face Drug Trafficking and Additional Charges

The names of the suspects were not released. Both individuals are facing charges of drug trafficking. One of the individuals is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, and Violation of Conditions of release. The other person has additional charges including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Bangor Police said on their Facebook post, “it appears that they've not learned from previous encounters with the legal system. While this is disappointing, maybe this time it will take.”

