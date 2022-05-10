RCMP Seize Explosive Device, Drugs in South Tetagouche, N.B.

A drug trafficking investigation that started in April in South Tetagouche, N.B. has resulted in the New Brunswick RCMP seizing an explosive device and drugs. 

Police executed a search warrant around 3 p.m. on May 4 at a residence on Route 180. Officials said they found an explosive device and called in the New Brunswick RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit. No injuries were reported.

The search resumed after the device was safely removed. Police seized what they believe to be crack cocaine, an unsecured firearm with ammo, a digital scale and other drug trafficking paraphernalia, and “unknown cutting agent.” 

Four people were arrested at the scene including a 43-year-old man from South Tetagouche. He was released later with a court date for August 8, 2022. The other three people were also released later, said officials.

The Bathurst Police Force and BNPP Regional Police collaborated in the investigation. Multiple agencies assisted - the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force. Members of the RCMP Northeast District Crime Reduction Unit. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Contact your local law enforcement if you have any information about illegal drug sales or drug trafficking in your community. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca

