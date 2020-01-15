RCMP Seeking Public’s Help after Vehicle Fled from Police

The Northeast District RCMP is asking for the public's help after a vehicle failed to stop and fled from police.

The incident happened on November 1, 2019 around 5:00 p.m. A member of the RCMP's Tactical Traffic Enforcement Unit attempted to stop a grey Mercedes Benz R-Class V251 travelling on Route 180 outside of Bathurst. The driver failed to stop and fled the scene driving at excessive speeds.

Later that evening the vehicle was found unoccupied on Valcourt Road in Saint-Quentin.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may recognize the vehicle, is asked to contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2149. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.