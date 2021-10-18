RCMP Seek Information on Theft at Oromocto, N.B. Business

The Oromocto RCMP is asking for help from the public in identifying three people involved in a break, enter and theft into a local business earlier this year.

Police say the break-in occurred on July 18 around 3:30 a.m., in the compound of Sunbury Towing on Restigouche Road in Oromocto. Three individuals reportedly damaged a fence and gained entry into a parked vehicle. The individuals stole a radio and clothes from inside the vehicle before leaving on foot, according to Cpl. Matt Hansen of the west District RCMP.

The Oromocto RCMP has released surveillance video photos of the individuals and is hoping that information from the public may help identify the people responsible or provide additional information to help the investigation.

The three individuals in the photos were wearing jeans, black hooded sweaters and masks.

Oromocto RCMP

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area in the early morning of July 18, or who recognizes the individuals in the photo is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300.

Oromocto RCMP

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

