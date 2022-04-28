RCMP Investigating Suspicious Fire at a Business in Cap-Pelé, N.B.

Fire Destroys Building in Cap-Pelé, New Brunswick

The Southeast District RCMP is investigating a “fire to be suspicious in nature” at Chez Camille Take Out restaurant on Acadie Street in Cap-Pelé, New Brunswick on April 24, 2022.

The Cap-Pelé Fire Department and the Shediac RCMP responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. The building was completely destroyed in the blaze. It was unoccupied at the time, said officials.

Ongoing Investigation

An investigation continues into other suspicious fires in communities in the Southeast District to determine if there are any links.

Statement from The New Brunswick RCMP

Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP said, "We understand some residents of the Cap-Pelé and surrounding areas are concerned following many building fires in the area over the last few years. Each investigation takes time and is investigated thoroughly. Since 2019, several arrests have been made in relation to these fires while others remain under investigation. The RCMP does not issue updates to suspicious fire investigations if the file is deemed to be non-criminal in nature, accidental, or fraudulent in nature."

Contact the RCMP and Crime Stoppers

Contact the Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151 if you have any information related to the fire, or if you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area in the early morning of Sunday, April 24, 2022. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

The investigation is ongoing.