RCMP Investigating Fatal Crash, Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B.

A 33-year-old man from Edmundston, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Toussaint Road and Chemin Deuxième Sault, in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B.

Members of the Saint‑Léonard RCMP responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m. on January 30, 2020. The man's vehicle was travelling east on Toussaint Road when it was struck by a southbound transport truck that was hauling logs on Chemin Deuxième Sault.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the transport truck suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were alone in their vehicles at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.