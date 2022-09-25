RCMP Investigate Theft at Construction Site in St. Martins. N.B.

The Hampton RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify whoever was responsible for a break, enter and theft last week in St. Martins, N.B, just east of Saint John.

The theft is believed to have happened on Wednesday, September 21 between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m., at a construction site near the intersection of Main Street and Big Salmon River Road, according to Sgt. Tyson Nelson.



Hampton RCMP say the thief cut a lock and stole several power tools

Police believe an individual cut a lock and moved a large piece of equipment with an all-terrain vehicle to gain entry to the site. The thief allegedly made off with a number of power tools, including one-inch Milwaukee impact drills, half-inch Milwaukee impact drills and Milwaukee battery kits, Sgt. Nelson said.

How residents can help in locating a suspect in the theft

Anyone who was in that area of St. Martins in the early morning of September 21 and witnessed suspicious activity is asked to call the Hampton RCMP at 506-832-5566. Police are looking for any information that could help further their investigation.

Information can also be provided anonymously through by Secure Web Tips online at New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).