The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run in Moncton that seriously injured a cyclist.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, members of the Codiac Regional RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision between a car and a cyclist near the intersection of Morton Avenue and Mascaret Street. Police believe a Ford Focus was passing two cyclists and struck one of them. The driver of the car then fled the scene, according to Sgt. Mathieu Roy.



Moncton cyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

The cyclist, a 26-year-old man from Moncton, was transported to hospital with what were considered to be “serious, life-threatening injuries,” Roy stated.

Police have released surveillance footage photos of the car allegedly involved in the hit-and-run in hopes that someone might recognize the vehicle. The car is described as a grey, older model four-door Ford Focus. The car has a damaged front windshield, as is apparent in the photo below.

Codiac RCMP Codiac RCMP loading...

Here's how residents can help police in the hit-and-run investigation

Police are asking for information about the vehicle, or to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident. They are also appealing to residents or businesses in the area who may have surveillance footage from the time the incident occurred on Sunday to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at (506) 857-2400.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.