Home Extensively Damaged in Hit-and-Run Crash in Abbot, Maine

Police say they have identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Abbott that caused significant damage to a two-story home early Wednesday evening.

Piscataquis County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a crash on Main Road in Abbot around 4:40 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.  Police said a vehicle that appears to have been traveling at a high rate of speed went off the roadway and crashed into a home at 6 Main Road.

The vehicle caused extensive damage to the home belonging to Gerald and Wanda Weymouth. The vehicle, believed to be a Jeep Trail Hawk, left the scene. The sheriff’s office said no one was home at the time of the crash.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office put out an appeal to the public Wednesday evening for help in identifying the driver involved in the hit-and-run. Police later reported that they had identified the person responsible for the crash, but their name was not released.

Guilford Fire Department also responded and assisted in the cleanup.

No further details are available at this time. The investigation continues.

