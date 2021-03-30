Versant Power has a planned maintenance scheduled Wednesday, March 31 at their Fort Kent substation. The service interruption is set for 4:30 a.m. and will last about 30 minutes.

Nine towns in the St, John Valley will be affected, including Allagash, Eagle Lake, Fort Kent, New Canada, Saint Agatha, Saint Francis, Saint John, Wallagrass, and Winterville.

The maintenance and improvements are a continuation of work done at the substation March 22. Officials said the work is “necessary for our system reliability efforts.” They apologized for any inconvenience the work causes to local homes and businesses.

Versant Power is the state’s second-largest electric utility. They serve more than 159,000 customers, including residential, commercial and industrial. Their service area is across 10,400 square miles, including five counties in eastern and northern Maine.