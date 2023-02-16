Law Enforcement agencies in Aroostook County have developed suspects and recovered a large amount of property stolen in the St. John Valley since Spring of 2022.

Identify Your Property at the Fort Kent Police Station

If you have had items stolen or have been a victim of theft in the last year, you are asked to come to the Fort Kent Police Department to identify your property on February 20 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Even if you didn’t report a theft, police are encouraging you to come to the station at 416 West Main Street in Fort Kent. Several representatives from the different agencies and departments will be on hand to assist in identifying the stolen items.

Combined Agency Investigation

The recovery of the stolen property is a result of a joint investigation involving the Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service and Fort Kent Police Department.

Contact Information for Questions

For more information and for any questions, contact Trooper Matt Curtin or Trooper Nate Desrosier at (207) 532-5400. You can also reach out to the lead investigator in your case.

News Updates and App Alerts

This news story will be updated when more information is made available and released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

