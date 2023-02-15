More than one pound of fentanyl along with meth, cocaine, and pills were seized after a traffic stop and foot chase in Saco on Tuesday.

Law Enforcement was Tipped Off

The Old Orchard Police arrested two people following a tip. Thirty-five-year-old Ted Libby from Old Orchard Beach and 26-year-old Andrea Hoyt, also from Old Orchard Beach, were taken into custody on multiple charges including outstanding warrants.

Two People Arrested after Running from Police

Libby and Hoyt both ran away when the police pulled them over, They were apprehended after a foot chase, according to WGME News.

Old Orchard Police - Ted Libby

Large Amounts of Fentanyl, Meth, Cocaine and Pills Seized

Police said Libby had over half a kilo of fentanyl in his possession, close to 45 grams of meth, 16 grams of cocaine, Xanax, suboxone and a variety of prescription drugs. He also had $11,588 from suspected drug proceeds.

Both Suspects are Facing Several Charges

He is facing several charges including aggravated drug trafficking, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to an arrest or detention. He was taken to the York County Jail and is being held without bail.

Old Orchard Police - Andrea Hoyt

Hoyt faces charges of violating bail conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to an arrest or detention. She was released on $500 bail.

News Updates and App Alerts

This story will be updated when more information is released.

