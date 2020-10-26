Versant Power Distributing $5 Million to Low-Income Customers

Versant Power is beginning to distribute $5 million in relief to low-income customers in northern and eastern Maine, including those served by neighboring consumer-owned utilities.

Working with the Maine State Housing Authority and in cooperation with the Office of Public Advocate, Versant Power will ensure all customers who have been deemed eligible for the 2020 federal Home Energy Assistance Program receive a $350 credit on their electricity bill. Customers of neighboring electric utilities will receive their credit directly from their utility.

Customers who did not seek assistance during the 2020 sign-up period but may be eligible in the coming year are encouraged to apply for assistance through their local Community Action Program or tribal organization. Newly eligible customers will receive a similar electricity bill credit at some point during the 2021 program year until the funds have been exhausted.

Versant Power is pleased to offer this rate relief as a direct benefit of ENMAX's acquisition of the company. Among other benefits, Versant Power customers also are paying lower distribution rates for the remainder of 2020, estimated to provide more than $8 million in relief.

As always, any customer who has a question about their service is encouraged to call Customer Contact Center at 1-855-363-7211 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also reach Customer Contact Center at info@versantpower.com.