Some areas of New England saw 50 mph winds knock out power to over 89,000 meters Monday as strong winds and gusts swept across the region.

Maine and New Hampshire had 35,000 outages combined after a late March change in weather.

Winds in southern Maine reached up to 72 mph while Portland saw 53 mph gusts.

Most of the high winds and storm conditions abated by Monday evening allowing crews to make the necessary repairs to restore power.

In Aroostook County, 1078 meters were affected as of 4 pm Monday. Versant Power said their crews were busy addressing the power outages throughout the day and into the evening.

A total of 3,590 customers were without power late afternoon Monday. By 8:30 pm Monday, electricity was out at 420 jokes and businesses in the County.

Versant Power advised customers that if power was not back by 10 pm, customers would be without power until Tuesday as crews worked through the night to make repairs.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the power outages as of 8:30 pm Monday:

Estimated Number of Meters Affected: 904

Aroostook: 420

Hancock: 7

Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis County: 109

Penobscot: 360

Washington: 8

The live outage & restoration map gives updated information and estimated restoration times.

Customers can contact customer service to report problems at 973-2000 or fill out a power issue report online. You can also follow Verdant Power on Twitter @versantpower.