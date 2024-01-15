Up to 8 Inches of Snow on the way for Aroostook County

Aroostook County is getting more snow on Tuesday, January 16. Northern parts of the County and central and southern areas will see the same amount of accumulation, up to 8 inches total.

Presque Isle & Houlton Areas, Tuesday, January 16

The Presque Isle and Houlton areas will get up to 8 inches of snow Tuesday with 10 - 15 mph winds.

Tuesday 1-16: 1 to 3 inches of snow. Wind at 5 to 10 mph. 25 for the high.

Tuesday Night 1-16: 3 to 5 inches of snow. Wind at 10 to 15 mph. 16 for the low.

Fort Kent & Madawaska Areas, Tuesday, January 16

The Fort Kent and Madawaska areas will get about the same amount of snow on Tuesday. Up to 8 inches possible.

Tuesday 1-16: 1 to 3 inches of snow. Variable winds. 22 for the high.

Tuesday Night 1-16: 3 to 5 inches of snow. Wind at 10 to 15 mph. 16 for the low.

