Pink Mourns the Loss of Her Father in Emotional Tribute: ‘Til Forever’

Pink is mourning the loss of her father, Jim Moore.

The "What About Us" singer shared two heartfelt Instagram posts in honor of her dad late last week.

Posted on Thursday (Aug. 26), the first photo shows Pink (real name Alecia Moore) performing alongside her dad at a New York City concert in April 2006. The pair performed a duet that Moore wrote while he served in the military in Vietnam.

"He wrote a song about 40 years ago in Vietnam and I think it's important today because it's a soldier cry," she told the audience during the show, calling Moore her "favorite person in the world." She then performed the song, called "I Have Seen the Rain," while her dad accompanied her on the guitar.

Posted on Friday (Aug. 27), an Instagram photo gallery shows the daddy-daughter duo sharing a dance when Pink was a child, alongside a photo of the two dancing at the singer's 2006 wedding to Carey Hart.

On Instagram, Pink's friends sent their condolences and paid tribute to Moore.

“Worst pain ... love you,” author Jen Pastiloff, who is friends with Pink, left in a comment.

“I loved him so,” commented actress Kerri Kenney-Silver, who spoke at Pink's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2019.

"Oh my love. Your precious heart. Oh it's so hard," photographer Jade Beall wrote.

In July 2020, Pink revealed that her father had prostate cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Moore was one of his daughter's biggest supporters. “Nothing’s better than and wilder than seeing her do this. She said she was going to do it as a kid and she meant it,” Moore said in a 2000 interview about his daughter chasing her music industry dreams.

Moore is survived by his wife, Grace Lilleg Moore; daughter Pink; son Jason Moore; and four grandchildren, which include Pink and Carey's two children — 10-year-old Willow and 4-year-old Jameson.