2021 BBMAs Fashion: 15 Red Carpet Looks We’re Obsessed With (PHOTOS)
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet offered a welcome return to award show fashion this weekend, but which stars stood out the strongest (sartorially speaking, of course) ahead of the music awards show?
Artists strutted their stuff on the 2021 BBMAs red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater Sunday evening (May 23).
This year's BBMAs host Nick Jonas wore an unusual two-hued green suit that left fans divided, though he and wife Priyanka Chopra looked unarguably glamorous posing together. But Jonas wasn't the only star who wore a green suit, as Lena Waithe also turned up in a minty suit.
Meanwhile, Doja Cat's eye-popping black and white striped two-piece reminded fans of Beetlejuice.
Pink was also a favorite color among the celebrities on the red carpet this year, with musical acts such as Alicia Keys, Saweetie and — duh — 2021 Icon Award recipient Pink rocking rosy-hued fashion and looking pretty in pi... well, you know... in the process.
See all the 2021 BBMAs fashion looks we couldn't look away from — for better or worse — below!