Doja Cat and SZA’s 2022 Best Pop Duo/Group Grammy Win Was Delightfully Chaotic

Doja Cat and SZA took home a Grammy and stole our hearts in the process thanks to their chaotic acceptance speech.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday (April 3). The category for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance was stacked with stellar nominees including BTS; Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco; and Coldplay.

After Doja Cat and SZA's collaboration, "Kiss Me More," beat their fellow artists out, SZA ascended the stage on crutches with some help from Gaga who was seated by the stage. It was unclear why SZA was using crutches.

But then Doja Cat ran up late, noticeably out of breath. As it turns out, she had went to the bathroom just before the category was announced — and had to book it to the stage all the way from the john.

“I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” Doja Cat told the audience before adjusting her gown.

"SZA you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent... I need you to say something, give them something," she continued, panting.

After SZA gave her thanks, Doja Cat teared up and got emotional. "I like to downplay s---. But this? It’s a big deal," she gushed.

Watch the moment below:

Doja Cat received eight nominations this year.

"Kiss Me More" was nominated for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year, while Planet Her was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. She was also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Need to Know”) and Best Rap Song for her guest appearance on Saweetie’s “Best Friend.”

In addition to the nominations for "Kiss Me More," SZA was nominated for Best R&B Song for “Good Days.”