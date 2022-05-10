7 Love Songs Pop Stars Dropped About Other Celebrities

Rapper Jack Harlow professes his appreciation for Dua Lipa on his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You. The rapper takes his love for the pop star so far that he even named a track after the “Don’t Start Now” singer.

“Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature,” he raps on the anthem, simply titled “Dua Lipa.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time that a song has been named after the hit-maker. She inspired a loved-up bop by an artist named AMWIN in 2019.

Listen to Jack Harlow's "Dua Lipa," below:

However, Harlow’s release definitely carries Lipa’s seal of approval. “I FaceTimed her and played it for her cause I didn’t want her to feel blindsided or creeped out,” he told the Breakfast Club. “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’”

The “Industry Baby” star added that he wouldn’t have dropped “Dua Lipa” if the namesake artist was not a fan.

“Dua Lipa” has racked up millions of streams since Harlow’s album dropped on May 6 — and it generated plenty of headlines, too.

But this is hardly the first time a musician has released a song inspired by their love for or crush on another celebrity.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven other examples of famously inspired songs from the likes of Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more.