Pink's oceanfront home in Malibu is currently for sale at $13,995,000 million. The three-time Grammy winner's 4,300-square-foot house features glass walls and was completely renovated before she bought it.

The beautiful Malibu home was first listed in October 2021 for $14,995,000 and was recently relisted for a lower price — $1 million dollars less to be exact. Realtor.com reports Pink and husband Carey Hart purchased the home during summer 2021. It was the former home of Barry Manilow.

There are five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms inside the celebrity couple's home, which also includes a detached one-bedroom guesthouse. The singer and motocross racer's home "perfectly [juts] out on a point" with views of Santa Monica Bay from Point Dume to Palos Verdes.

Pink and Hart paid $13.7 million for the home and listed it just a few months later.

