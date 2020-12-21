Much like all of us, Pink has really gone through it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pop star’s quarantine year started out with a bad, drunken haircut and continued with a long list of unfortunate circumstances and accidents, including a slew of stitches, a fractured ankle, and a staph infection.

"As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!" the "Just Give Me a Reason" captioned a photo of herself in a doctor's office. "Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!"

"Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving ," she joked. "I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!"

During a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGenerous Show in April, the singer shared the painful details of her and her 3-year-old child, Jameson’s coronavirus diagnosis.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe and I needed to get to a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years," she said. "I have this inhaler that I use, this rescue inhaler, and I couldn't function without it, and that's when I started to get really scared."

"At one point when he started throwing up and saying he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that's the point where you're just kind of like, 'OK, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life," she revealed, holding back tears.

Pink donated $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center, and $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.