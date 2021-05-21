Pink Reacts to ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary: ‘I Can Only Imagine How She Feels’

Pink finally watched the Framing Britney Spears documentary — and she's got some thoughts about it.

On the Thursday (May 20) episode of Watch What Happens Next, the "All I Know So Far" singer spoke out about her friend Britney Spears.

"I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs— none of us know what’s going on. We’re not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason," Pink shared of her fellow pop star. "She’s a sweetheart. All I know is she’s incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy."

When asked if she watched the documentary about Spears' conservatorship, Pink revealed, “I did, and I felt sad that back then, I didn't know, back then in the early days, I didn’t know…I’m a strong person—I could have reached out more. I could’ve—I don’t know."

The singer added that she doesn't "like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used some support."

"The media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum, and I just wish I could have reached out and gave her a hug,” Pink said.

Earlier this month, Pink spoke about the manufactured female pop star rivalry that took place in the early 2000s.

During that time, artists such as Jessica Simpson, Christina Aguilera, Pink and Spears were compared to and pitted against each other. "It was so unfair to all the girls," Pink told People of the media-driven rivalries. "None of us wanted that."

Pink even name-dropped Spears in her 2001 song, "Don't Let Me Get Me," which features the lyric, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears."

"I love Britney ... she used to carry around my album," Pink added. "I was like, 'Dude, I'm a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn't have to be the anti-Britney. I don't want to fight anybody.'"