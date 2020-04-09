Pink Says 3-Year-Old Son’s Coronavirus Battle Was ‘Scariest Thing’ She’s Ever Been Through

Pink recalled her son's "terrifying" experience with COVID-19, a.k.a. the novel coronavirus.

During a new virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday (April 9), the "Walk Me Home" singer shared the painful details of her illness and how she and her 3-year-old child, Jameson, survived what she described as the "scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life."

"It started with Jameson, actually, and, you know, he's three," she explained. "[It] started with a fever for him and it would come and go and he would have stomach pains and diarrhea and chest pains and then a headache, sore throat."

She continued, "Every day was just some new symptom. His fever stayed, it didn't go. And then it just started going up and up and up and up and then at one point it was at 103. I'm calling my doctor, 'What do I do?' He's like, 'There's nothing to do. He's 3. We're not seeing this take 3-year-olds out, so just stay home.'"

"At one point when he started throwing up and saying he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that's the point where you're just kind of like, 'OK, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life," Pink said holding back tears.

The pop star, who tested positive for the coronavirus, said she started experiencing her own symptoms a few days after her son and though she never got a fever — a common symptom for COVID-19 — she did struggle to breathe.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe and I needed to get to a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years," she said. "I have this inhaler that I use, this rescue inhaler, and I couldn't function without it, and that's when I started to get really scared."

You can check out Pink's full interview on Ellen, below: