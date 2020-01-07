Pink and Carey Hart’s Anniversary Tributes Will Make You Believe in Long-Lasting Love

Pink and Carey Hart shared sweet tributes for one another on their 14th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, celebrated a huge relationship milestone on Tuesday (January 7) and took to Instagram to post heartfelt messages in honor of the momentous occasion.

"So many years, So many hairstyles," Pink wrote. "We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times."

As for Hart, he shared his own deeply personal tribute on Instagram, writing, "14 years married to this amazing woman. I’m so proud of the life that we have built together.

The post features three photos of the couple smiling from ear to ear and posing alongside their two children: Willow Sage and Jameson Moon, as well as one from their wedding day.

"Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship," he continued. "And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much."

The "Walk Me Home" singer later shared another Instagram post featuring a bouquet of flowers and a note from her husband, writing, "Alright I’m not gonna lie when I put that post up earlier I wasn’t really even feeling you that much @hartluck but well played, we’re good. I like you again."