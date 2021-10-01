Jessica Meir Photo Gallery

It’s the greatest thing to know Jessica Meir is a Caribou, Maine native - straight from Aroostook County to the International Space Station.

We are so psyched she’s a NASA astronaut that we put together a gallery of photos of Astro Jessica’s time in space. (Astro Jessica is her awesome Twitter name).

She accomplished so much in orbit - like spacewalks and robotic controls as well as carried out so many important day to day duties. You can tell by the smile on her face she loves what she’s doing, and she inspires us all to pursue our dreams and reach our goals.

The pictures also show us a little bit of what it’s like to live so long in space on the International Space Station. You get a glimpse of the clothes they wear, the environment that surrounds the crew. Also, the cool, ever-present zero-gravity you see in many of the images.

Jessica Meir’s got her BA in Biology from Brown University and she earned her Marine Biology doctorate from Scripps Institution of Oceanography. She speaks Russian and Swedish, and is a pilot and scuba diver among many things.

She was also an aquanaut in NASA’s NEEMO program (NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations). This is when she lived in an underwater habitat.

Meir was the flight engineer for Expedition 61 and 62 on the ISS between September 25, 2019 - April 17, 2020. Part of the science she did on board was to study the function of human heart tissue in space.

The big story in the news was Jessica’s part in the all-woman spacewalks. Astro Jessica did not just one, but three all-woman spacewalks. It was a total of almost a whole day - 21 hours and 44 minutes - all done with NASA astronaut Christina Koch.

We’ve put together a glimpse of her time on The International Space Station. We’re proud to call her a Mainer and look forward to more great things to come from Jessica Meir.