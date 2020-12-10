Jessica Meir Training in the Artemis Program to go to the Moon

An Aroostook County native could become the first woman on the moon.

NASA has announced that Jessica Meir will join 17 other astronauts who will train as part of the Artemis moon-landing program.

Vice President Mike Pence introduced the astronauts on Wednesday during his last meeting as chair of the National Space Council.

Meir, who grew up in Caribou, spent 205 days aboard the International Space Station and conducted three spacewalks with crewmate and now fellow Artemis teammate, Christina Koch. NASA hopes to land a man and woman on the moon by 2024.