We’re Getting A Lunar Eclipse On The 4th Of July

Even though this year's Independence Day celebration will be quite a bit different for most of us, there is one really cool event to look forward to... A LUNAR ECLIPSE!

According to WGME, the eclipse will start at about 11:07 PM on Saturday. It will reach its peak at approximately 12:20 AM on Sunday and will conclude at about 1:52 AM.

It is important to note that this is a penumbral eclipse., not an umbral eclipse. That means the shadow of the Earth will not be directly on the Moon. It'll be around the edges. That means it won't be nearly as dark as an umbral eclipse. But, if you plan to stay up, it is definitely worth checking out.

As for the weather, it looks like the skies will remain clear enough to get a decent view. It does look like the clouds will really roll back into Central Maine at the end of the eclipse.