Parker McCollum Coming to Maine Next Summer
This is turning into Christmas in October. The concert announcements keep on coming from Waterfront Concerts and so far next summer will be a Country music summer along the Bangor Waterfront.
Next announcement is Parker McCollum is coming in concert Sunday May 26th, 2024 along with Corey Kent.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday Oct 20th at 10 a.m. There will be a pre sale code Thursday the 19th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burn It Down is Parker McCollum’s latest song. It is also the name of the tour. Burn it Down Tour 2024.
Parker owns PYM Music. Named after his initials. His middle name is Yancey. He released his first single, his first EP, and his debut album on his own 10 years ago.
His first major label debut album was Gold Chain Cowboy in July 2021.
His first hit was Pretty Heart. His second To Be Loved By You, and both went to #1. Then Handle on You peaked at #2.
Parker says fellow Texan George Strait is his musical hero, and he covers several Strait songs in his performances.
Bring it Parker McCollum. Come visit us in Maine next summer. We are looking forward to giving you a warm welcome. Just like we did last October at Cross Insurance Center.
Listen to win your tickets, before you can buy them, and be a part of what is already shaping up to be a fun summer along the Bangor waterfront in 2024. Who else would you like to see? Let us know here.
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli