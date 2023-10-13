Parker McCollum Coming to Maine Next Summer

This is turning into Christmas in October. The concert announcements keep on coming from Waterfront Concerts and so far next summer will be a Country music summer along the Bangor Waterfront.

Next announcement is Parker McCollum is coming in concert Sunday May 26th, 2024 along with Corey Kent.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday Oct 20th at 10 a.m. There will be a pre sale code Thursday the 19th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Burn It Down is Parker McCollum’s latest song. It is also the name of the tour. Burn it Down Tour 2024.

Parker owns PYM Music. Named after his initials. His middle name is Yancey. He released his first single, his first EP, and his debut album on his own 10 years ago.

His first major label debut album was Gold Chain Cowboy in July 2021.

His first hit was Pretty Heart. His second To Be Loved By You, and both went to #1. Then Handle on You peaked at #2.

Parker says fellow Texan George Strait is his musical hero, and he covers several Strait songs in his performances.

2023 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One - Show Rick Kern/Getty Images loading...

Bring it Parker McCollum. Come visit us in Maine next summer. We are looking forward to giving you a warm welcome. Just like we did last October at Cross Insurance Center.

Listen to win your tickets, before you can buy them, and be a part of what is already shaping up to be a fun summer along the Bangor waterfront in 2024. Who else would you like to see? Let us know here.

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker