8 Tennessee Country Artists Who Have Performed in Bangor, Maine
The Volunteer State has produced some seriously heavy hitters in country music, and these superstars from Tennessee have done what they do best in Bangor.
And this isn’t surprising, as Tennessee is also known as ‘The Music State,’ with Nashville being known as ‘Music City USA,’ and, according to The Washington Post, ‘America's undisputed music capital.’
As we know, Tennessee and country music go hand-in-hand, but why?
Well, Nashville is one of the most influential music cities in the world, with the state having been producing music ever since its founding in the early 19th century. There are hundreds of places to see live music in the city, and at these locations is where many famous musicians got their start, some of whom would go on to perform at venues similar to the one we have in Bangor.
Additionally, the Volunteer State and the Pine Tree State may seem different on paper, but both of our states are actually more similar than one would originally think. For example, Maine has its own ‘Queen City’ in Bangor, known as the ‘Queen City of the East,’ while Tennessee has Clarksville, which is also known as the ‘Queen City.’
If you would like to see which other cities in our country are known as the ‘Queen City’—spoiler: there are several—you can either click here or keep scrolling!
From the most recent Tennessee natives like Jelly Roll to country music icons like Dolly Parton, several acts that have originated from Tennessee have gone on to perform in Bangor.
8 Tennessee Country Artists Who Have Performed in Bangor, Maine
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge
Check Out These 23 Celebrities Who Visited Maine in 2023
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge
2024 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Waterfront Concerts Lineup
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge
Every City in America That's Nicknamed 'The Queen City'
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge