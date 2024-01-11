10 Bakeries Jelly Roll Should Visit Next Time He’s in Bangor
With a name like ‘Jelly Roll,’ there's no doubt that he knows how to appreciate the sweeter things in life.
At this point, Jelly Roll is no stranger to our Queen City of the East. He brought the ‘Backroad Baptism Tour 2023' to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront alongside Elle King and Struggle Jennings back in August of 2023.
His wife, Bunnie XO, also made sure to get to know the area fairly well, documenting her trip in Vacationland with visits to local landmarks like Stephen and Tabitha King’s house, and enjoying the local cuisine at McLaughlin's Lobsters, Seafood & Takeout in Bangor. All the while, she shared her experiences with her nearly 5 million followers on TikTok.
Even during Jelly Roll’s concert, he brought Bunnie XO on stage, told Maine how much he loves our state, and mentioned that he hadn’t been here in years, with the last time being on vacation with Bunnie XO. Well, they do call us ‘Vacationland’ for a reason, right?
He continued talking about how he appreciated the natural beauty, our marijuana laws (before catching a thrown joint from the audience and smoking it on stage), and just the overall vibe from the Mainers that he had met and encountered during his time in our Pine Tree State.
Now, one could be cynical and say, ‘Oh, he says that about every place he goes to!’ Well, Maine is just different.
At the end of his show, Jelly Roll expressed how much he loved his time in Maine and mentioned that he’s coming back as soon as he can. While there isn’t a date lined up yet for Jelly’s return, when he does come back eventually, we’ve got some places that need to be on his bucket list.
While Maine is filled with wonderful bakeries and bake shops, we wanted to highlight the ones in Bangor specifically.
If we missed out on any, please let us know! What’s your favorite bakery in Maine that you think Jelly Roll should visit?
