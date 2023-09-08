One Person Died after a Motorcycle and Truck Crash on Route 4

A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash with a pickup truck near Roy’s All Steak Hamburgers on Route 4 in Auburn. The crash happened around 1:00 pm in the area of Wallingford’s Equipment.

Fatal Motorcycle and Pickup Truck Crash

The Auburn Police Department said the pickup truck was leaving Wallingford’s Equipment and hauling heavy machinery in a trailer. The motorcycle and truck collided on Turner Road (Route 4).

Name and Age not Released

The name and age of the motorcyclist was not released until the family is notified. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Area of Route 4 Closed after Crash

Both lanes of Route 4 were closed as the scene was cleared and investigators reconstructed the crash. The Auburn Police Department was assisted by the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department.

Developing Story and New Updates

Additional information will be posted when the story is updated and more details are released. Download the station’s app for free and get breaking news alerts when they happen.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s.