The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested a 24-year-old man and seized cocaine and other drugs as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Elsipogtog, N.B.

Police apprehended Joel Gray on Thursday outside a business on Route 134 in Sainte-Anne-De-Kent as part of the investigation. RCMP say Gray attempted to flee on foot but was arrested moments later.

Officers then searched the man and seized what is believed to be cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone pills, methamphetamine pills, money and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from Corporal Hans Ouellette.

A search warrant was later executed at a home on Route 475 in Saint-Edouard-De-Kent and police say they seized more money, thought to be related to drug trafficking.

Gray appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Friday by way of tele-remand and was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 9 for a bail hearing.

This investigation was the result of an operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP, Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force. These efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in the province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities.

If you have any information about, or suspect, illegal drug activity in your neighbourhood, please contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.