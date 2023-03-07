Ever wonder what the most dangerous jobs in America might be?

According to some recent figures put out by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, of the Top 10 most dangerous jobs in the US, I'm pretty sure at least 8 are jobs folks here in Maine do all the time!

Here's what Personal injury lawyers Agruss Law Firm came up with after crunching all the numbers. This is the list of the jobs that have the most deaths per 100,000 workers.

10th Most Dangerous Job

Coming in at #10 on the list are Linemen...the people who work high up on those power lines that keep the lights on and the refrigerator running.

Chances are you've probably seen some of these guys on your ride in or out of town today. Well, the next time you pass them, keep in mind that while the median income of one of these folks is about $78,000, the fatality rate of this job is 22 out of 100,000. Between the risk of falling or injury and the risk of electrocution, you would hope that yearly income factors in hazard pay!

9th Most Dangerous Job

#9 on the list: Construction Workers.

From masons to carpenters to those who are working on our bridges and roads, the construction game is filled with incidents of injury and even death. That's why its always a good idea to go extra slow when we see these guys and gals all over the state in the spring, summer, and fall months.

Just think of all the heavy-duty equipment construction workers deal with on a daily basis. On average, most construction workers make about $37,000 according to the list, and almost 23 out of 100,000 die.

8th Most Dangerous Job

While the #8 most dangerous job isn't as common in Maine as some of the other ones on the list, Underground Mining Machine Operators have a fatality rate of 26.7 deaths per 100,000 people and the take-home pay is just under $49,000.

7th Most Dangerous Job

Garbage Collectors

From the folks who drive the trucks to the folks who sort and then stash the waste, these people handle more...well...garbage than anyone should ever have to.

Dealing with waste in any form, especially garbage, can't be great for your health or safety. And now the statistics back that up.

6th Most Dangerous Job

Delivery Drivers and Truckers

The road can be a dangerous place. So it would stand to reason that the more you're on it, the higher risk you'll have for something to go wrong.

According to the figures, "Transportation incidents were found to be the most common cause of death for this occupation, with 814 deaths due to roadway incidents in 2021 alone. "

5th Most Dangerous Job

While we might not have a ton of highrise buildings in our area of the state, #5 on the list are Structural Iron and Steel Workers clock in at 36.1 deaths per 100,000 workers.

4th Most Dangerous Job

While we may not have many skyscrapers in the state, we do have those who take to the sky and fly. And coming in at #4 on the list of most dangerous jobs are Aircraft Pilots and Flight Engineers. With an average salary of $135K, pilots are looking at 48.1 deaths per 100,000 workers.

3rd Most Dangerous Job

Roofers land in the #3 spot on our list.

With 59 deaths out of 100,000 roofers, the report shows that falling (obviously) is the number one concern in this line of work.

"The most common cause of fatalities for roofers is slipping and falling from scaffolding, ladders or roofs, with Falls, slips and trips accounting for 96 out of the 115 recorded deaths in 2021."

2nd Most Dangerous Job

Coming in at #2, are those who Fish and/or Hunt for a living.

Maine certainly has no shortage of these folks, although, with the fatality rate of 75.2 per 100,000 workers, that might come as a surprise.

"Fishing workers account for most of these fatalities, where the largest cause of death is drowning. This is commonly caused by slippery decks, entanglement in fish nets, and being knocked over deck by large waves or storms. "

1st Most Dangerous Job

And at the top of the list, we have Loggers in the #1 spot.

And Maine is right full of these. The report is very clear on this:

"Logging workers were found to have the highest fatal injury rate of any job, at 82.2 deaths per 100,000 workers."

The average salary for a logger is said to be just about $45,000. The dangers loggers face on a daily basis come from the forest itself, the wood, the saws, the elements, and the equipment.

So there you have it. Maine. Vacationland, but also the state that has at least 8 out of 10 of the Most Dangerous Jobs in the US.

