While the United States, and even here in the State of Maine, is experiencing what's being called 'a Great Resignation', the pandemic may have pushed people to rethink the way they make a living.

The State of Maine has already forecasted many jobs that will see a drastic incline of demand, even before the pandemic, as seen in our recent post of '25 Maine Jobs Whose Future Is Looking Bleak'. Information from the State of Maine's Center for Workforce Research and Information website offers great insight into Maine's current occupations and industries, including which ones aren't going to be great to get into for a long career or which ones are most likely to have longevity.

Jobs in-demand in Maine mostly don't need a degree

There are plenty of jobs that are available in the State of Maine that are forecasted to be in-demand and that will pay well. If you are looking for a career that has a thriving future this decade, here's the list to turn to.

What's great is a number of these jobs do not require a college degree. In fact, a majority of the jobs on this list do not require a Bachelor's degree. Most require a high school diploma or equivalent. Due to the number of people needed for these occupations, pay will be competitive which is why the pay is good for these particular positions.

The jobs that seem to be most prevalent require work skills that use your hands or that manage people.

Top 10 Jobs In Maine That Pay Good Money and Are In-Demand

Check out our list of the top 10 Maine jobs with bright futures. Are one of these your job and maybe should be your job?

10 High-Wage and In-Demand Jobs In Maine According to the State of Maine's Center for Workforce Research and Information website, the forecast for these 10 jobs in the State of Maine is looking bright into 2028. This list has a majority of positions that just require a high school diploma or equivalent and will have plenty of openings to fill in Maine's future.

