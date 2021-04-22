Northern Maine Fair Planning Smaller Event, August 5-8, 2021

The Northern Maine Fair Association Board of Directors has been closely watching the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of continued Covid-19 restrictions, after careful consideration of our community, our participants, and our volunteers, we have made the difficult decision not to hold a traditional nine-day fair this year. Instead, we will be working to host a smaller, simplified event that will bring our community together to celebrate as many of our traditional fair events as possible, Thursday, August 5 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

While the Fair Board will not be able to offer harness racing or carnival rides this year, we are working to continue to have as many fair favorites as possible. Events we are working to host include; Truck Pulling, Demo Derby, fair food and local food vendors, Lil’ Farmers at the Fair, car show, animals, horse show, kids games, Baby Beef Auction, antique farm equipment, blacksmith, music, vendors, The Exhibition Hall, cooking contests and more.

“The decision to shorten our fair and not host harness racing or carnival rides was not made lightly by our Board. However, the health and safety of our community is our top priority, and we feel it is in the best interest of our Community to host a simpler event that is easier to manage within current Covid-19 regulations”, said Fair President, Lynwood Winslow.

The Northern Maine Fair is the time of year when Northern Maine comes together and proudly displays our entire community and our heritage for all to see. We believe in the spirit of the people of Northern Maine and hope they will come out and support us in this “unusual year”!

Many local groups, and nonprofits rely on the Northern Maine Fair to raise money to support their activities throughout the year. In addition, many small businesses count on the Fair to promote and sell their products and services. In the weeks to come we will be providing more information about how people can participate in this year’s Fair.

“While we understand there are still many hurdles to hosting a shortened Fair, we know the people of Northern Maine desire to keep our 166th Northern Maine Fair going,” said Winslow.

The Northern Maine Fair is a Non-Profit 501(3)c organization with over 600 members. The Fair was first held in 1851 and continues to be held annually in late July and early August. In a normal year, It has an annual attendance of over 22,000 fairgoers with an annual budget of $750,000, which includes local sponsorships of over $80,000.

For more information, please visit the Northern Maine Fair website at northernmainefair.com