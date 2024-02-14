Grandstand at Northern Maine Fairgrounds to be Replaced

The Northern Maine Fairgrounds has closed its 74-year-old grandstand effective immediately.

Old Bleachers Deemed Unsafe

Lynwood Winslow, president of the Northern Maine Fair Association, said the old wooden bleachers do not meet the latest requirements to pass state inspection in 2024 and are deemed unsafe.

Aluminum Bleachers to Replace Grandstand

The grandstand will be replaced with aluminum bleachers situated in front of the old structure a little closer to the racetrack.

Cost of New Bleachers

The new bleachers will seat over 1,400 people and will have spaces for wheelchairs and electric mobility vehicles. Total cost is estimated at around $200,000.

Northern Maine Fair Schedule

This year’s Northern Maine Fair is scheduled to run from July 31 to August 4.

