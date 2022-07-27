Northern Maine Fair President Updates Progress

Northern Maine Fair Association President, Lynwood Winslow, talked to Townsquare Media about the current phase of the fairgrounds and how things look going forward as the Fair fast approaches on August 4 - 7, 2022.

Current Phase of Harness Track

The work on the race track is set up now like it will be for the fair said Winslow. The plan is to have lots of equipment, antiques and more on display. “We opened up turns 1 and 2 and graded that. We’re going to have it all for the equipment display area and other activities. It will give us a lot more room as we tie the livestock area to the rest of the fair.”

Main Thoroughfare

Kids games and live music will also be in that same area. “We’ll grow that as a display area over the next several years. It will also be a main thoroughfare for the fair to have activities between the livestock area and old midway area. Over time, it will become permanent fencing,” added Winslow.

Improving the Infield Layout

The remodeling of turns 1 and 2 also affect the layout on the infield. “It helps us a lot with the set up for events like the demolition derby and the truck pulls. We can make a lot of that permanent now.”

WWII Traveling Museum

New to the fair this year is the World War II Traveling Museum. It will be in the same area as well. “That is going to be 100 X 100 with some old restored World War II era army and military equipment,” said Winslow.

George Allen Memorial Horse Arena

The George Allen Memorial Horse Arena has a brand new location. “We spent a lot of hours with a lot of volunteers and a lot of donations to get that moved closer to the action."

Horse Arena Seating

People can see these young people who are having horse exhibits at the fair. It’s going to tie the area into our new Lil’ Lumberjacks.”

Lil’ Lumberjacks

Winslow said Lil’ Lumberjacks has been a two year project. “Hopefully people will see the vision we have. The idea is to have an interactive exhibit similar to Lil’ Farmers, but geared entirely to the forestry industry where kids and anyone can come and learn at an elementary level about the forestry industry.”

*The photo below was taken on Sunday, July 24. Work continues on the project.

Additional Details

Get more information about the Northern Maine Fair schedule. Also, go to the Fair’s Facebook page and homepage for additional posts and updates.

