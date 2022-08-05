Come & See The Great Northern Maine Fair

There is so much to do and see at the Northern Maine Fair. It’s great to see so much tradition that connects as a community.

You’ll see some of the familiar sights from over the years and some new areas in place this year.

When we talk to organizers, it’s always about the importance of the volunteers and the people who come to the fair with their family and friends.

Fair Food

Everything is set up right where you expect it - near the grandstand and close to the outdoor stage.

Lil’ Lumberjacks

One of the new exhibits is Lil’ Lumberjacks. It is a display you have to see for yourself. We took a couple of pictures to give you a glimpse.

George Allen Arena

What an incredible memorial. The Northern Maine Fair Association did a great job bringing the arena closer to the activity.

Rods, Rides and Relics

Read our article on New England's largest indoor transportation show. Rods, Rides and Relics is in the Forum with over 100 vehicles on display.

Arcade

The arcade will take you back in the day with some old school games.

World War II Traveling Museum

One of the new exhibits is the World War II Traveling Museum. They are set up on the back side of the Forum. Take your time going through some of the historical items. There is so much to see.

See You at the Fair

The photos is one thing and gives you a good sense of what is going on and the layout. Seeing for yourself is what it’s all about.

Like they say, See you at the Fair.