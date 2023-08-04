New Events and Fan Favorites at the Northern Maine Fair 2023
The Northern Maine Fair has some exciting new events and favorite activities set for Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 6 in Presque Isle.
Motorcross Show
On Thursday, the fair is bringing motocross jumping to the County with 'The Sick Air Show' in front of the grandstand.
Northern Maine Fair 2023 Schedule:
Car Show
Rods, Rides and Relics is back at the Forum. One of the biggest indoor car shows around. Check out some vintage and classic vehicles.
Tractor and Truck Pulls
Everybody’s favorite tractor pull and truck pull is back on Friday and Saturday in front of the grandstand.
Demolition Derby
The rev of the engines and the crashes are a highlight as the demolition derby gets started at 4 pm on Sunday evening.
Monster Truck Rides
The entire family can enjoy rides on the monster truck every day until 9 pm.
Fair Food
You’ll probably run into some old friends getting some delicious fair food. Hang out and watch live music while you eat.
Lil’ Lumberjacks and Lil’ Farmers
The kids will have so much fun and learn a lot too at Lil’ Lumberjacks and Lil’ Farmers. Also take the family on a tour of the livestock and animals. The lumberjack roundup is happening too.
Beef Auction
Get there early for the 4H baby beef auction.
More Info
For more information, go to the Northern Maine Fair’s homepage and follow them on Facebook for regular updates.