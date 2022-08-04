What’s Your Favorite Fair Food at the Northern Maine Fair?

Poll: What’s Your Favorite Fair Food?

There is truly nothing like fair food. The sights, the smells and the tastes. It hits us at a very deep level. What’s your favorite thing to get? Take our poll and let us know.

You can select more than one thing, and add your own favorites too.

The Sight of Fair Food

Just seeing the long row of food trucks set up at the fair gets your mouth watering. The big menus don’t hold anything back either. They have huge pictures of all the good stuff you can order. They are so colorful and bigger than life.

The Aroma of Fair Food

Aroma is a better word than smell. Can you smell the vinegar already? Or the fried dough cooking up? The memories go back to when you were growing up and getting something at the fair - that was the biggest thing ever.

Is Price a Factor?

When it comes to choosing your favorite fair food, there are a couple of factors that come into play. Price is one. You know you’re going to spend more for something, but there are limits to what we want to shell out.

Fair Food is Like No Other Food

Above all, we want something that says fair food to us - not something you can get anywhere else. Stuff like french fries, fried dough, steak and cheese, pizza, deep fried Oreos, cotton candy, kettle corn and everything you can think of.

Poll Results

We’ll post the results of our poll and let you know the top 5 favorite fair foods. We'll send it on the app too.

