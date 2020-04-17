Northern Maine Fair Cancelled for 2020

Press release from the Northern Maine Fair Association: The Northern Maine Fair Association Board of Directors has been closely watching the COVID-19 crisis.

Due to the very high level of uncertainty about what the next few months will hold; and after careful consideration of our community, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this summer’s annual Northern Maine Fair (scheduled for July 31- August 8, 2020).

At this time of year, the Fair Board would typically be fundraising, booking entertainment, hiring, and making decisions about our programs and purchases. During this public health crisis, when our entire community is under such an intense strain, it is not feasible to request or make such commitments.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Fair Board to make,” says Lynwood Winslow, president of the Northern Maine Fair Association. “With 165 years of rich history and tradition behind the Northern Maine Fair, I can assure you this decision was not made lightly by our Board. However, the health and safety of our community is our top priority and we look forward to bringing you a fantastic fair in 2021.”

The Northern Maine Fair is the time of year when Northern Maine comes together and proudly displays our entire community and our heritage for all to see. We will miss coming together this year, but the spirit of the people of Northern Maine will carry us through these difficult times.

Many local groups, and nonprofits rely on the Northern Maine Fair to raise money that support their activities throughout the year. In addition, many small businesses count on the Fair to promote and sell their products and services. The Northern Maine Fair cares about all of them, and due to the uncertainty of how the COVID-19 crisis might impact attendance, we didn’t feel that we could plan an event that would support these groups and businesses.

“While we are disappointed at the thought of a summer without the Northern Maine Fair, we feel that moving forward with so much uncertainty would be a be an additional burden on the small businesses, volunteers, and vendors who need the support of our community right now,” says Winslow.

While the Northern Maine Fair will not take places this year, we would like to plan a community event for late summer or early fall if conditions allow. This event will celebrate the people and heritage of Northern Maine and bring us together once again. We will share those plans as they come together.

We look forward to the Northern Maine Fair 2021, July 30th through August 7th, 2021!

The Northern Maine Fair is a Non-Profit 501(3)c organization with over 600 members. The Fair was first held in 1851 and continues to be held annually in late July and early August. It has an annual attendance of over 22,000 fairgoers with an annual budget of $750,000, which includes local sponsorships of over $80,000.00.

For more information, please visit the Northern Maine Fair website at northernmainefair.com