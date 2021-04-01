New Maine-Canada Bridge Project to Start Construction Soon

MADAWASKA, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine has awarded the construction contract for a new bridge that will connect the northern part of the state to New Brunswick.

The project will replace the century-old Edmundston–Madawaska Bridge.

The Maine Department of Transportation said Thursday the current bridge is nearing the end of its useful life.

The bridge has also been subject to a five-ton weight limit since 2017, and that has created a significant detour for drivers.

Maine DOT said the total project is expected to cost $97.5 million.

Get our free mobile app

The state awarded the construction contract to Reed & Reed Inc. of Woolwich, Maine.