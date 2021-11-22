Site Chosen for Construction of New Fredericton School

The New Brunswick government on Monday announced the site has been chosen for a new school on Fredericton’s north side.

The school will accomodate close to 500 students from kindergarten to Grade 5, and will be built on Cuffman Street, in the same neighbourhood as Leo Hayes High School and the Willie O'Ree Sports Complex.

The new facility, expected to open in 2024, aims to ease enrollment pressures, particularly at Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary and Park Street School in Fredericton.

The school will feature 26 classrooms and support spaces, including music and performing arts rooms, a gymnasium, a library and a cafeteria. Officials say the school’s design will allow for flexible learning environments, engaging learners and promoting general well-being among students and staff.

The government allocated $4.2 million this fiscal year for the selection and purchase of the site, as well as for planning and design work. Architectural design is now underway. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

“We could not be more pleased and excited for Anglophone West School District families and students,” said district superintendent David McTimoney. “This state-of-the-art facility will be a welcome addition to our school community on the north side of Fredericton, and it will be home to meaningful student learning and activity for many years to come.”

In photo (top) from left: David McTimoney, superintendent of Anglophone West School District; Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green; Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers; Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy, and Wallace Carr, vice-chair for the Anglophone West district education council.

